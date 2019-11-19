Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Tauno (Tom) LAINE

Tauno (Tom) LAINE Notice
LAINE Tauno (Tom) of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Mirja. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mikko and Donna, Peter and Samantha. Much loved Pappa of his grandchildren Sami, Tomi and Gracie. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Finland



Aged 74 Years

A Life Well Lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Intensive Care Unit would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019
