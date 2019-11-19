|
LAINE Tauno (Tom) of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Mirja. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mikko and Donna, Peter and Samantha. Much loved Pappa of his grandchildren Sami, Tomi and Gracie. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Finland
Aged 74 Years
A Life Well Lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Intensive Care Unit would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019