HICKS Sylvia of Kiama Downs
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, 11 May 2020. Beloved wife of Nigel. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stewart, Lori and Paul. Cherished Grandma of her grandchildren Jake, Kobe, Lochlan. Loved sister of Ross Wellington. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Forever in our Hearts
The family are grateful and appreciative for the support offered at this time. Unfortunately due to restrictions a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wires would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020