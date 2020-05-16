Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia HICKS

Add a Memory
Sylvia HICKS Notice
HICKS Sylvia of Kiama Downs



Passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, 11 May 2020. Beloved wife of Nigel. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stewart, Lori and Paul. Cherished Grandma of her grandchildren Jake, Kobe, Lochlan. Loved sister of Ross Wellington. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Forever in our Hearts



The family are grateful and appreciative for the support offered at this time. Unfortunately due to restrictions a private service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Wires would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -