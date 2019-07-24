|
|
GREEN SYLVIA of Forest Grove
formerly of Lake Heights
Passed away after a short illness 19 July, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Christine, Karyn (dec). Cherished Nan of her grandchildren Claire and Corey, Mikayla, William and great grandson Hendrix. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sylvia's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019