More Obituaries for SWIFT Irene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SWIFT Gloria Irene OAM

SWIFT Gloria Irene OAM Notice
SWIFT Gloria Irene OAM After a long illness fought with courage and dignity Gloria passed away on August 6, 2019. Beloved of Amanda. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jeanette, Ron and Joy and much loved aunt of their families.



A life lived in service to others



Special thanks to Dr James Wykes, Professor Mori Aghmeshah, Dr Jonathan Hill, Dr Greg Barclay, Staff of Southern Medical Daycare and the wonderful Staff and Volunteers at Port Kembla Palliative Care



Relatives and friends are invited to Gloria's funeral service to be held at the Congregational Church, Market Street, Wollongong on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Illawarra Cancer Carers Lymphodema Clinic and Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
