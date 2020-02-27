Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Bellevue Road
Figtree
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Bellevue Road
Figtree
View Map
1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Svetin MATOSIN Notice
MATOSIN Svetin Steve



Dearly beloved husband of 56 years to Ana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nives & Ian, Suzana & Antony, Jenny & Vito. Adored Didi of Aden, Sabine, Chiara, Claudia and Fabian. Loving Brother and Uncle to relatives both here and overseas.



15/09/1939 - 24/02/2020

Aged 80 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Svetin are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Monday 2nd March, 2020 commencing at 10.30am followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. The Rosary will be recited prior to the service at 10am. The family wish to thank the staff of Estia Figtree for their wonderful care.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
