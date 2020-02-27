|
MATOSIN Svetin Steve
Dearly beloved husband of 56 years to Ana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nives & Ian, Suzana & Antony, Jenny & Vito. Adored Didi of Aden, Sabine, Chiara, Claudia and Fabian. Loving Brother and Uncle to relatives both here and overseas.
15/09/1939 - 24/02/2020
Aged 80 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Svetin are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Monday 2nd March, 2020 commencing at 10.30am followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. The Rosary will be recited prior to the service at 10am. The family wish to thank the staff of Estia Figtree for their wonderful care.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020