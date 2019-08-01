|
Cram-Rossiter Suzanne Lorraine Late of Cleveland, formerly of Wollongong and Mackay. Passed away peacefully on 30.07.2019. Aged 53 Years. Soul Mate of Michael, Adored Mother of Tashana, Katelyn and Nicholas. Loved Daughter of Jeanette and Kevin (Dec'd), Adored Sister of Sharon and her extended family. A service for Suzanne will be held in the George Hartnett Metropolitan Chapel 127 Russell Street Cleveland on Friday 2.08.2019 commencing at 10am. Cleveland (07) 3286 9611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019