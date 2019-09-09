Home
Sussan FLANAGAN

Sussan FLANAGAN Notice
FLANAGAN (Née Brett) Sussan Of Bellambi.



Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving daughter of James Brett and Colleen Stubbins. Dearly loved mother of Kathleen, and Chris. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Sebastiann, Zavier, Maxtton, Indyah, Oaklen, Malakaii, and Isabella. Loved sister of Lisa (dec), and Leanne. A much loved aunty.



Aged 57 Years

Forever in our hearts



Sussan's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 9, 2019
