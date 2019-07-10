Home
Susana (Spasich) HANFLING

HANFLING Susana (nee Spasich) late of Cashmere, Queensland, passed away at home on Sunday 7 July 2019. Susie was the daughter of the late Spasé and Mara and beloved wife of Ron, cherished mother of Sarah and Derek, "Baba" to Calvin and Henry and the much loved sister of Ted and Zora. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Susie's life at Albany Creek Memorial Park Lakeview Chapel located at 400 Albany Creek Road, Bridgeman Downs, Queensland at 11am on Monday 15 July 2019. North Lakes, QLD (07) 3204 4287



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
