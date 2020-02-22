Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funeral Home
Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets
Kiama
View Map
Susan "Sue" TRANBY

Susan "Sue" TRANBY Notice
TRANBY Susan 'Sue' of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 20 February 2020. Beloved wife of Leon. Dearly loved mother of Rebecca, Matthew, and Samantha. Much loved Nanny of her grandchildren Jessica, David, Laura, Sarah, Gabby, Chris, Ben and Robbie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to many.



Aged 74 Years

We will miss your smiling face

A special person no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
