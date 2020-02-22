|
|
TRANBY Susan 'Sue' of Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 20 February 2020. Beloved wife of Leon. Dearly loved mother of Rebecca, Matthew, and Samantha. Much loved Nanny of her grandchildren Jessica, David, Laura, Sarah, Gabby, Chris, Ben and Robbie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to many.
Aged 74 Years
We will miss your smiling face
A special person no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020