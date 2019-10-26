Home
Susan Jane BENN


1956 - 2019
Susan Jane BENN Notice
BENN Susan Jane Sue passed away suddenly on Sunday 20th October 2019. Beloved daughter of Derek (dec) and Joan Benn. Much loved partner of Kevin Coller. Cherished mother of Renee, Sarah and Jackson. Admired stepmother & mother-in-law. Adored nan by her grandsons.



11.4.1956 - 20.10.2019



Family and loved ones wish to invite all who knew and loved Sue to a Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life. The Service will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 1st November 2019, commencing at 10am. Please consider a donation to the Salvation Army. A bowl will be located at the chapel entrance. It is requested that those attending wear something green.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
