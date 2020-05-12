|
|
HAIGH Susan of West Wollongong
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully while sleeping, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ian. Step-mother of Mark and Justin, and mother-in-law of Megan and Michelle. Much loved Nana of her 6 grandchildren. Susan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person no one can replace
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A private service will take place.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 12, 2020