H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Susan HAIGH

Susan HAIGH Notice
HAIGH Susan of West Wollongong



Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully while sleeping, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ian. Step-mother of Mark and Justin, and mother-in-law of Megan and Michelle. Much loved Nana of her 6 grandchildren. Susan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 72 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A private service will take place.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 12, 2020
