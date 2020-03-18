|
|
LEONARD Susan Cheryl Loving partner of Ray. Much loved mother of Jake and Kylie. Cherished sister of Helen, Barry (dec), Joan, Janette, Carol, Debra and Kerrie. Susan will also be dearly missed by her extended family and friends.
Aged 68 Years Young
Relatives and friends of Sue are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th March, 2020 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020