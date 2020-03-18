Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
Susan Cheryl LEONARD

Susan Cheryl LEONARD Notice
LEONARD Susan Cheryl Loving partner of Ray. Much loved mother of Jake and Kylie. Cherished sister of Helen, Barry (dec), Joan, Janette, Carol, Debra and Kerrie. Susan will also be dearly missed by her extended family and friends.



Aged 68 Years Young



Relatives and friends of Sue are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th March, 2020 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
