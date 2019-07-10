|
ROBSON Steven (Robo) Dearly beloved partner of Vicki (dec). Dearest father and father-in-law of Paul, Rhiannon & Stefce, Michael & Laura. Loving grandad of Jordan, Sienna, Mickey, Roman & Jacob.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him
Relatives and friends of Steven are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 11th July, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019