Steve "Clifford" STEVENSON

Steve "Clifford" STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Steve 'Clifford' of

Woonona



Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. Loving husband of the late Joyce. Loved father and father in law of Bill and Lynne, Valerie and Greg Webster. Much loved Grandpa to Ben, Jessie and Shaye and their partners. Great grandfather to Brielle and Christian.



Aged 93 years

Now reunited with Joyce



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Steve's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday October 4, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
