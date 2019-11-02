|
TRACEY Stephen Thomas 'Sticks' of Towradgi, aged 54 years.
Passed away on 28th October 2019 after a strong fight against MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy). Devoted husband and soulmate of Julie. Only son of Mary and Vincent (deceased), stepson of Tony. Much loved stepfather and father in law of Brad & Amy, Hope & Kyrra, Amy & Braddick, Pat & Shay, Paige & Terry, Emily and Isaac. Best Poppy to Alyssa, Axel, Amarli, Brooklyn, Dylan, Hunter & Carter. Loved brother and brother in law of Janine & Peter, Karen, Debbie & Dave. Much loved uncle.
Sticks will be sadly missed by his many mates and brothers of F.R.M.C.
Our memories of you will live on forever.
'Ride Free'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Steve's life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on 6th November 2019 commencing at 2pm
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Centre where Steve donated his brain for Neuroscience research. A bowl will be located at the chapel entrance.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019