Stephen John MOORE


1963 - 2019
Stephen John MOORE Notice
MOORE Stephen John Passed away unexpectedly on 14th September, 2019. Late of East Corrimal. Adored Partner of Mandy. Loving Dad and Father in law of Cassandra & Tony, Laura, Jason and Step Father of Dean, Ashley & Chris, Jacob & Taj. Cherished Pop of his 9 Grandchildren. Stephen will be sadly missed by his Parents Dorothy & Gordon, his Brothers and Sister in laws Anthony & Erin, Gary & Lenore, together with Les & Lorraine, Mick, Mark, Kylie & Mark, Kristy and his many close friends.



Aged 56 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Stephen are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 27th September, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
