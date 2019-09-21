|
|
MOORE Stephen John Passed away unexpectedly on 14th September, 2019. Late of East Corrimal. Adored Partner of Mandy. Loving Dad and Father in law of Cassandra & Tony, Laura, Jason and Step Father of Dean, Ashley & Chris, Jacob & Taj. Cherished Pop of his 9 Grandchildren. Stephen will be sadly missed by his Parents Dorothy & Gordon, his Brothers and Sister in laws Anthony & Erin, Gary & Lenore, together with Les & Lorraine, Mick, Mark, Kylie & Mark, Kristy and his many close friends.
Aged 56 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Stephen are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 27th September, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019