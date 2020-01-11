Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella GRIFFITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella GRIFFITH

Add a Memory
Stella GRIFFITH Notice
GRIFFITH, Stella Alice 01.11.1927 - 07.01.2020 Late of Dapto Beloved Wife of Herbert (dec). Devoted Mother of Colin (dec), Carol, Pam, Kim and Sandra. Loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother-In-Law. Our Memories Of You Will Be Treasured Forever Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for STELLA to be held in the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Tuesday 14th January 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Following the Service the cortege with proceed to the adjoining Cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -