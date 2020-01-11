|
GRIFFITH, Stella Alice 01.11.1927 - 07.01.2020 Late of Dapto Beloved Wife of Herbert (dec). Devoted Mother of Colin (dec), Carol, Pam, Kim and Sandra. Loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother-In-Law. Our Memories Of You Will Be Treasured Forever Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for STELLA to be held in the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Tuesday 14th January 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Following the Service the cortege with proceed to the adjoining Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020