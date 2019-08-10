Home
HATZIANAGNOSTOU STELIOS of Shellharbour Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Dina. Adored father and father in law Nicholas and Kate, Maria and Toni, Sotiria. Loving Papou of Alyra, Steli and Natalya. Stelios will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece. Aged 75 Years Always Loved and Sadly Missed Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 4pm. Stelios' funeral service will be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday August 12, 2019 at 10am. Following the service funeral will proceed to the Albion Park Cemetery, Croom Road, Albion Park Rail.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019
