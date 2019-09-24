Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefano NASTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefano NASTA


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stefano NASTA Notice
NASTA Stefano Passed away Saturday September 21, 2019



Beloved husband to Brenda. Loved father & father in law to Julie & John, Linda, adored Nono to Emma, Mitchell, Madison and William, will be sadly missed by his brother Antonio and all his family here and in Italy.



Aged 83 Years

Riposare in pace



Relatives and friends of Stefano are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Wednesday September 25, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.

At the conclusion of the service a burial will take place in adjoining cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefano's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.