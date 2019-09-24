|
|
NASTA Stefano Passed away Saturday September 21, 2019
Beloved husband to Brenda. Loved father & father in law to Julie & John, Linda, adored Nono to Emma, Mitchell, Madison and William, will be sadly missed by his brother Antonio and all his family here and in Italy.
Aged 83 Years
Riposare in pace
Relatives and friends of Stefano are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Wednesday September 25, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
At the conclusion of the service a burial will take place in adjoining cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019