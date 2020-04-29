Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan ZADRAVEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan ZADRAVEC

Add a Memory
Stefan ZADRAVEC Notice
ZADRAVEC Stefan of Tullimbar,

formerly of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stefan and Judy, Wolfgang and Linah, Monica and Steve. Dear Grandpa of his 4 grandchildren. Stefan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends here and in Slovenia.



Aged 83Years

At Rest

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



A private service will be held.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Dementia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -