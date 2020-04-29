|
ZADRAVEC Stefan of Tullimbar,
formerly of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stefan and Judy, Wolfgang and Linah, Monica and Steve. Dear Grandpa of his 4 grandchildren. Stefan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends here and in Slovenia.
Aged 83Years
At Rest
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Dementia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020