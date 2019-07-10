Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Stanley MUIR


1937 - 2019
Stanley MUIR Notice
MUIR Stanley Passed away unexpectedly on July 5th 2019, with his loving Wife Margaret by his side. Much loved Dad to his Daughters. A loved Father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad.



Aged 81 Years



Relatives and friends of Stan are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday July 12th 2019 commencing at 3.30pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Brain Tumour Research, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
