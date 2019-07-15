Home
PROSSER Stanley Douglas OAM

DOUG

13.10.1925 - 11.7.2019



Passed away peacefully.

Loving husband of Marie. Much loved father and father in law of Graeme (dec), Lyndall (dec)& Jim and Michael. Caring Gra to Matthew, Sarah and Jonathan. Treasured great grandfather to Alyssa,Sophia and Ethan.



Aged 93 Years

Sadly Missed



The relatives and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2.30 pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 15 to July 17, 2019
