|
|
PROSSER Stanley Douglas OAM
DOUG
13.10.1925 - 11.7.2019
Passed away peacefully.
Loving husband of Marie. Much loved father and father in law of Graeme (dec), Lyndall (dec)& Jim and Michael. Caring Gra to Matthew, Sarah and Jonathan. Treasured great grandfather to Alyssa,Sophia and Ethan.
Aged 93 Years
Sadly Missed
The relatives and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2.30 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 15 to July 17, 2019