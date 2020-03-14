|
CARUANA Spiro of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Marisa, Antoinette and Marc, Joyce and Lino, Vivian and Steven. Much loved Nannu of Felicia and Vince, Vanessa and Stefan, Cameron, Monique, Reannon and Jake, Kiara, Leanne and Harry, and Great Nannu of Eli, and Luca. Spiro will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 4pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Spiro's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020