NAUMOVSKA Spasa â€˜Paca' of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Thursday January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Rade. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alek and Jovanka, and Mile. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Luba. Spasa will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 86 Years
Lives on in our hearts, Always remembered
Resting in God's Care
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends of Spasa are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10:30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020