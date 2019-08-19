Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Sonja TRISTOVSKA

Sonja TRISTOVSKA Notice
TRISTOVSKA Sonja of Warrawong.



With sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Sonja Tristovska, who passed away surrounded by loving family on August 15, 2019. Former wife of Anastas. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother in law of Marijana and Ken, Julie and Franko. Much loved Baba of Matthew and Lia, Chanel and Dannie, Noah, India-Rose and her great granddaughter Charli Alessia. Sonja will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 70 Years

Forever in our hearts

At Peace, In God's Care



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 4pm.

Sonja's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday, August 21 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019
