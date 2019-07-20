|
|
KOLEVSKI Slavco of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Vasa. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Livia, Johny. Loved brother and brother in law of Elica and Mile. Slavco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 71 Years
Always Loved and Sadly missed
In Gods Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Slavco's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday July 22, 2019 at 9.00 am.
Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Rd, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 4.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019