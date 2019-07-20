Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Slavco KOLEVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Slavco KOLEVSKI

Add a Memory
Slavco KOLEVSKI Notice
KOLEVSKI Slavco of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Vasa. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Livia, Johny. Loved brother and brother in law of Elica and Mile. Slavco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 71 Years

Always Loved and Sadly missed

In Gods Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Slavco's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday July 22, 2019 at 9.00 am.

Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Rd, Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 4.00pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.