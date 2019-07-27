|
DRAGOVIC Slava Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday 25th July, 2019. Late of Shell Cove formerly of Oak Flats. Beloved Wife of Jure (dec). Loving Mother & Mother in law of George & Mary, Tony & Lyn, and Nevenka (dec). Loved Baba of her Grandchildren Matthew, Susan, Michael, Anthony, Natalie, Christine and David and her Great Grandchildren Ava, Sofia, Logan, Blake, Beau, Giana, Dante, Myles and Achilles.
Aged 85 Years
Mass of Christian Burial for Slava will be offered at St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Rd, Figtree on Friday 2nd August, 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.
The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 1st August, 2019 commencing at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019