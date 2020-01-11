Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Skylar DAVIES

Skylar DAVIES Notice
Skylar Davies Our beautiful angel passed away suddenly on December 26th 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Rob & Leigh and adored sister of Gabe. Skylar taught us what it means to love. She was a genuine, caring, creative individual who saw the beauty in the small things that we often take for granted. One of the most valuable gifts in the world is a listening ear. To feel the love and compassion of somebody who allows us to say anything, without judgement or wanting us to be any different - this was Skylar. Skylar will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends and her pets Ollie and Teddy. Aged 19 Years "Love Is The Soul's Light" Relatives and friends of Skylar are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life at to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Thursday January 16th 2019, commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Skylar's love of animals, donations are invited to WIRES - www.wires.org.au, a box will also be located at the Chapel for this purpose. In honour of Skylar, please wear something bright and colourful.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
