Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sisoja PRENTOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sisoja PRENTOSKI

Add a Memory
Sisoja PRENTOSKI Notice
PRENTOSKI Sisoja of Yallah



Passed away peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Velika. Dearly loved father and father in law of Goce and Blagica, Razme and Ilinka. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisoja will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 83 Years

Always remembered



Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 6pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sisoja's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sisoja's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.