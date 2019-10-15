|
|
PRENTOSKI Sisoja of Yallah
Passed away peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Velika. Dearly loved father and father in law of Goce and Blagica, Razme and Ilinka. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisoja will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 83 Years
Always remembered
Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 6pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sisoja's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019