BOSKOVSKI Sime of Coniston
Passed away peacefully on 20 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bogdana. Proud father of Chris and Stevce. Much loved father in law to Lea. Cherished Dedo to Sienna Mila and Lucas Simon. Sime will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 71Years
A life well lived
Bog da go prosti
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sime's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday 25 November, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019