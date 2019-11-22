Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church
10 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sime BOSKOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sime BOSKOVSKI

Add a Memory
Sime BOSKOVSKI Notice
BOSKOVSKI Sime of Coniston



Passed away peacefully on 20 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bogdana. Proud father of Chris and Stevce. Much loved father in law to Lea. Cherished Dedo to Sienna Mila and Lucas Simon. Sime will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 71Years

A life well lived



Bog da go prosti



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sime's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday 25 November, 2019 at 6pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sime's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -