Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St Columbkille's Catholic Church
99 Princes Highway
Corrimal
Silvana FORTE


1924 - 2020
Silvana FORTE Notice
FORTE Silvana of Towradgi



It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Silvana, aged 95 years, wife of Giuseppe (dec 1974). She has had a long presence in our lives and together with our families and friends our mother will be greatly missed. Leticia and Rossana Forte.



Born 07/09/1924 and deceased 29/02/2020

May She Rest In Peace



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Silvana's soul will be offered at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Thursday March 5, 2020 commencing at 11am.



A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday March 4, 2020 commencing at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020
