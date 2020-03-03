|
|
FORTE Silvana of Towradgi
It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Silvana, aged 95 years, wife of Giuseppe (dec 1974). She has had a long presence in our lives and together with our families and friends our mother will be greatly missed. Leticia and Rossana Forte.
Born 07/09/1924 and deceased 29/02/2020
May She Rest In Peace
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Silvana's soul will be offered at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Thursday March 5, 2020 commencing at 11am.
A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday March 4, 2020 commencing at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020