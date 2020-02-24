Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Sidney Sax DAVIS


1939 - 2020
Sidney Sax DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Sidney Sax Passed away peacefully at home on February 20th, 2020. Beloved Husband of Lily. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Dale & Lindy. Adored Poppy of Carlie and Vanessa. Sidney will be missed by his brother John, all of his family and his friends.



Aged 80 Years



Relatives and friends of Sidney are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 27th, 2020 commencing at 2.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

the Macular Disease Foundation Australia, a box

will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020
