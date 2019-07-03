|
|
POSTANS Sidney 'Sid' of Bellambi
Passed away peacefully on 1 July 2019. Husband and soulmate of Betty. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Elizabeth and Mike, Rhonda and Bill. Loving Grandfather of Chad, Trent, Dean, Ryan, Kent and their families. Loved brother and brother in law of Audrey and John (dec). Sid will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 94 years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sid's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday 4 July 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019