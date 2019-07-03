Home
Sidney "Sid" POSTANS

Sidney "Sid" POSTANS Notice
POSTANS Sidney 'Sid' of Bellambi



Passed away peacefully on 1 July 2019. Husband and soulmate of Betty. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Elizabeth and Mike, Rhonda and Bill. Loving Grandfather of Chad, Trent, Dean, Ryan, Kent and their families. Loved brother and brother in law of Audrey and John (dec). Sid will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 94 years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sid's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday 4 July 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
