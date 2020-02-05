|
WOOTON Shirley Dearly beloved Wife of Frank (dec). A loving Mother to her three children. A much loved Mother-in-law of Sandi. An adored Grandmother of Janice, Katie and Ellen. A Great Grandmother to Eve, Levi, Liam, Lilly, John and Natarsha. A devoted Sister to Neville.
Aged 88 Years
The relatives and friends of Shirley are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 10th February, 2020 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Lakeside Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial. Donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020