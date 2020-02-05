Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley WOOTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley WOOTON

Add a Memory
Shirley WOOTON Notice
WOOTON Shirley Dearly beloved Wife of Frank (dec). A loving Mother to her three children. A much loved Mother-in-law of Sandi. An adored Grandmother of Janice, Katie and Ellen. A Great Grandmother to Eve, Levi, Liam, Lilly, John and Natarsha. A devoted Sister to Neville.



Aged 88 Years



The relatives and friends of Shirley are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 10th February, 2020 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Lakeside Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial. Donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit a box will be provided on the day.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -