H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Uniting Church Dapto
122 Princes Highway
Dapto
Shirley Valerie STEVENSON


1930 - 2020
Shirley Valerie STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Shirley Valerie 20/1/1930 - 29/12/2019

Late of Unanderra



Shirley passed away peacefully at Bulli Hospital supported by family members. Loving wife of George (dec). Beloved Mother of Allen (dec), Colin (dec), Bruce and Fiona. Nan of Ricky, Kylie, Mark, Erica, Melissa, Christie, Ben, Tenielle, Amy, Matthew, Daniel, Rachel and Jessica. Great Grandmother of many. Sister of Delma, Clifford and Beverly.



In God's Garden



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Shirley's life at the Uniting Church Dapto, 122 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 11:30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
