|
|
STEVENSON Shirley Valerie 20/1/1930 - 29/12/2019
Late of Unanderra
Shirley passed away peacefully at Bulli Hospital supported by family members. Loving wife of George (dec). Beloved Mother of Allen (dec), Colin (dec), Bruce and Fiona. Nan of Ricky, Kylie, Mark, Erica, Melissa, Christie, Ben, Tenielle, Amy, Matthew, Daniel, Rachel and Jessica. Great Grandmother of many. Sister of Delma, Clifford and Beverly.
In God's Garden
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Shirley's life at the Uniting Church Dapto, 122 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020