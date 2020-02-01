|
|
STEWART Shirley of Albion Park Rail,
formerly of Flinders and Warrawong
Shirley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Karen. Grandma to Evana, Dave and Toni. Great Grandma to Sadie and Lachie. Aunty to Allan, Lynn, and Robyn. Special thanks to Warrigal Care, Albion Park Rail, for their love and care of Shirley.
Aged 87 Years
'It was time to end life's journey and to
walk now through God's garden'
At Peace, At Rest
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to Warrigal Care
Albion Park Rail would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020