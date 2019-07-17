Home
Shirley May GORDON

Shirley May GORDON Notice
GORDON Shirley May (Armstrong)



Shirley passed away on Sunday 14th July, 2019. Loving Mother of Andrew & Katrina. Adored Nonna of Ellen & Jillian. Much loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Carol & Len, Helen & Neal. Will be sadly missed by Tonia, Justine, Anthony, Ben, Rachel and their families.



Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 35-37 Prince Edward Drive, Brownsville on Thursday 18th July, 2019 commencing at 11am. At the families request you are encouraged to wear colour.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
