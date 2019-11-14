|
|
CHESTER Shirley May
Died on Sunday 10 November, 2019
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Mary-Ruth. Cherished Nanna of Greer, Marcelle & Mark, Phoebe and Harriet. She will be remembered by all who knew her.
Aged 89 years & 11 months.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held on Monday 18 November, 2019 in the Main Chapel of Wollongong Memorial Gardens, Unanderra, commencing at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Council
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 14, 2019