BURDEN Shirley Lorraine Passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2020. Loved wife and soulmate of Thomas. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laurene & Stewart Cropp. Cherished grandmother of Jaye (dec), Dan, Janna-Lee, Karlene, Taryn, Simone and great grandmother of Tynan, Jye, Charlee, Zac, Coopar, Lily, Jaye, Edie, Heidi and Freddy. Loved sister Pat, Judy, and sister-in-law of Vilma, Raylene and Jeff.
Aged 83 Years
Now At Peace
Relatives and friends of Shirley are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto on Friday February 28th, 2020 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020