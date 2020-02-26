Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeside Crematorium Chapel
Kanahooka Rd
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BURDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lorraine BURDEN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Shirley Lorraine BURDEN Notice
BURDEN Shirley Lorraine Passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2020. Loved wife and soulmate of Thomas. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laurene & Stewart Cropp. Cherished grandmother of Jaye (dec), Dan, Janna-Lee, Karlene, Taryn, Simone and great grandmother of Tynan, Jye, Charlee, Zac, Coopar, Lily, Jaye, Edie, Heidi and Freddy. Loved sister Pat, Judy, and sister-in-law of Vilma, Raylene and Jeff.



Aged 83 Years

Now At Peace



Relatives and friends of Shirley are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto on Friday February 28th, 2020 commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -