Shirley Joan SEYMOUR

Shirley Joan SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR Shirley Joan 'Joan'



Dearly beloved wife of Kevin (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mandy & Yogi, Jackie & Mick, Michael & Kerrie and Greg. Much loved Nan of her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She will be dearly missed by all.



A private gathering for Joan will be held on Tuesday 9th June, 2020 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers at the family's request please make donations to The Heart Foundation www.heartfoundation.org.au. Joan's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: SKRRBA



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
