CARROLL Shirley Joan of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 7 June 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lyn and Brian, Jan and Rob, and Robyn. Cherished Nan of her 5 grandchildren and partners, and Nanna Shirley to her 3 great grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 years
Forever in our Hearts
Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 30 people. Shirley's family encourage you to watch her service via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020