Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joan CARROLL

Add a Memory
Shirley Joan CARROLL Notice
CARROLL Shirley Joan of Warilla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 7 June 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lyn and Brian, Jan and Rob, and Robyn. Cherished Nan of her 5 grandchildren and partners, and Nanna Shirley to her 3 great grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 years



Forever in our Hearts



Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 30 people. Shirley's family encourage you to watch her service via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -