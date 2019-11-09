|
|
HUSBANDS Shirley of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on 5 November 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved mother of Craig, and Glenda (dec). Much loved Grandma of Liana, Savana, Keala. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019