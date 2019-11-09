Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HUSBANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley HUSBANDS

Add a Memory
Shirley HUSBANDS Notice
HUSBANDS Shirley of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on 5 November 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved mother of Craig, and Glenda (dec). Much loved Grandma of Liana, Savana, Keala. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -