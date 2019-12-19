Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bulli Anglican Church
66 Park Road
Bulli
Shirley HAYSE

Shirley HAYSE Notice
HAYSE Shirley of Woonona formerly of Austinmer



Passed away peacefully on 17 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alan and Kay, Joyce and John (dec). Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Fiona, Nigel, David, Kerrie and their partners and her great grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 Years

Together again with Keith



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Bulli Anglican Church, 66 Park Road Bulli on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 19, 2019
