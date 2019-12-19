|
|
HAYSE Shirley of Woonona formerly of Austinmer
Passed away peacefully on 17 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alan and Kay, Joyce and John (dec). Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Fiona, Nigel, David, Kerrie and their partners and her great grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 Years
Together again with Keith
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Bulli Anglican Church, 66 Park Road Bulli on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 19, 2019