CANOVA - GOROCH SHIRLEY "SHIRL" 10/09/55 - 28/10/18 Aged 63 Loving Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunty. Already one year has pasted so quick, only seems like yesterday you went away. We know you're with us just "waiting" n "waiting". Our hearts grow full of your love and memories each moment of everyday, missing you so so much more. Forever and always a much loved and cherished lady in our hearts and thoughts always. Love you Shirley, Mum, Sis, Nan, Husband Mark, Mark, Troy, Chris, Partners, Grandchildren, Siblings and Families.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 28, 2019