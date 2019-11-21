Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Shirely Ann INGRAM

Shirely Ann INGRAM Notice
INGRAM Shirely Ann of Corrimal formerly of Russell Vale



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at home on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved wife of Allan. Adored daughter of Cyril and Nellie (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Brooke and Gratz, Clint, Tyler. Much loved Nan of Brayden, Danyon, Cruz, Hazel. Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), Ellaine (dec), Dianne.

Aged 69 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019
