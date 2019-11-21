|
|
INGRAM Shirely Ann of Corrimal formerly of Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at home on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved wife of Allan. Adored daughter of Cyril and Nellie (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Brooke and Gratz, Clint, Tyler. Much loved Nan of Brayden, Danyon, Cruz, Hazel. Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), Ellaine (dec), Dianne.
Aged 69 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019