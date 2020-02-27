Home
BIRD, Sherri - 24th February 2020 at Hospital Canberra. Late of Goulburn, formerly of Albion Park. Dearly loved wife of Dennis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Amanda & Rob, Mick & Sara, Matt & Karly, Mitch & Kim. Cherished nan of their respective families. Aged 59 years. 'Love Ya' For funeral details please contact R.J Sidney Craig. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020
