RICHARDSON (McEwan) Sheila
The private family gathering to celebrate the life of Sheila Ann Richardson will be held on Monday 27th April 2020 at 2.00pm.
Sheila's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend the service.
Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult ciircumstances.
The service will be live streamed. Please contact Darrell directly for the required link information.
Sheiila's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Sheila's life at that time.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020