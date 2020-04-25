Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila RICHARDSON


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sheila RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON (McEwan) Sheila

The private family gathering to celebrate the life of Sheila Ann Richardson will be held on Monday 27th April 2020 at 2.00pm.



Sheila's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend the service.



Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult ciircumstances.



The service will be live streamed. Please contact Darrell directly for the required link information.



Sheiila's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Sheila's life at that time.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -