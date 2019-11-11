|
|
McCANCE
SHEILA MAY
Our Beautiful Mum
11th November 2018
A thousand words could not bring you back... I know because we've tried. A thousand tears could not bring you back. I know because we've tried.
We love you Mum, and although your soul is at rest, and your body is free from pain, the world would be like heaven if we had you back again.
You're always in our thoughts no matter where we go, always in our heart because we love you so.
We've so many precious memories to last our whole life through, each one of them reminds us of how much we are missing you.
Til we meet again - love never ends.
Jodie & Scott, Miranda & Flynn, Terry, Darren, Matthew & Brent.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 11, 2019