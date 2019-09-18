|
GERAGHTY Sheila 'Darlie' of Coniston
Passed away peacefully on Friday September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dick. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tonia, Martin (dec) and Liz, Berisse and Jim (dec). Loving Darlie of Jay and Shellie, Guy, and their children Charlotte, Lachlan, and Seth. Darlie will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 101 Years
A long life lived her way
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sheila's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday September 20, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019