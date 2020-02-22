Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Burial
Following Services
Kiama Cemetery
Princes Highway
Bombo
Shaye Charles TALLIS

Shaye Charles TALLIS Notice
TALLIS Shaye Charles Of Barrack Heights



Much loved son of Fred Tallis and Bevely Robinson. Loved brother of Phoenix, Kyane and Harley.



Our Little Warrior

Taken Too Soon

Aged 16 Years



The relatives and friends of Shaye are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 28th February, 2020 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo for burial. Donations are invited to SACYA a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
