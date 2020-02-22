|
TALLIS Shaye Charles Of Barrack Heights
Much loved son of Fred Tallis and Bevely Robinson. Loved brother of Phoenix, Kyane and Harley.
Our Little Warrior
Taken Too Soon
Aged 16 Years
The relatives and friends of Shaye are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 28th February, 2020 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo for burial. Donations are invited to SACYA a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020